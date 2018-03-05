Arsenal could offer Koscielny as a makeweight to sign La Liga defender

Arsenal could make the surprise decision to offload Laurent Koscielny in a part-exchange deal during the summer. The France international has struggled with a nagging Achilles problem this term, and this has hampered his performances since the turn of the year.

According to The Sun, the Gunners' hierarchy could be prepared to offer Koscielny as a makeweight as they seek to lure Jose Gimenez from the clutches of Atletico Madrid.



The former Danubio graduate has largely played second fiddle to Diego Godin and Stefan Savic at the heart of the Atleti defence, but he has found himself as a regular in recent months owing to a muscular injury to the latter.



Atleti boss Diego Simeone is said to be a keen admirer of Koscielny's talents, and the Gunners are looking to possibly take advantage of the situation to pursue a bargain move for Gimenez, who has a £53.7m release clause attached to his present contract.



The 23-year-old apparently has no desire to extend his stay beyond June 2020, and Atleti could fancy cashing in during the summer, where they may command a better price in a player-plus-cash move.

