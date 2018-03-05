Arsene Wenger wants this ex-Gunner to succeed him

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly identified Mikel Arteta as the leading candidate to replace him as the next Gunners head coach. The 68-year-old has received plenty of criticism for the club's performances of late, but he remains adamant that he will see out the remainder of his contract which expires in June 2019.





According to The Mirror, Wenger has a potential successor in Arteta on his mind with the Spaniard having gained valuable experience working as part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City.



However, the Gunners are unlikely to be alone in the pursuit of the 35-year-old with another of his former clubs in Everton also interested in his signature.



The Merseyside outfit are expected to assess the future of Sam Allardyce during the summer, and they may potentially approach for Arteta ahead of the Gunners.



Meanwhile, there is also a surprise suggestion that Wenger could emerge as a potential candidate for the Toffees job, should he dismissed from the Gunners role in four months' time.

