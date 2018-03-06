Manchester United interested in Real Madrid defender?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly be prepared for a reunion with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane at the end of the season.

The France international has been with Los Blancos since the summer of 2011, and he as gone on to win two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.



According to Diario Gol, Mourinho could get the opportunity to pursue the central defender, whom he signed from Lens whilst he was in charge at the Bernabeu.



The report adds the Frenchman is no longer rated highly by Los Blancos' hierarchy, and they could potentially sanction his sale for a £60m fee during the summer.



Manchester United are presently stocked in the central defensive department with Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, and Rojo capable of playing regularly in the position.



However, there are doubts over the futures of Smalling and Jones, in particular, due to their inconsistency during certain periods of matches on the road.

