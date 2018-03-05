Eden Hazard eyes Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is reportedly one step closer to making a dream move to Real Madrid. According to multiple news sources, Hazard has told colleagues that he is expecting a bid from Real and that he will depart for Spain at the next available opportunity.





The Daily Mail today reported that Hazard is unhappy and that he "is stalling on a new deal at Stamford Bridge in the hope that Real come calling", with reports that Zinedine Zidane's side will table a bid of 80 million euros for Hazard prior to the World Cup this summer.



Hazard cut a frustrated figure last week in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and has been disappointed with the Blues' defence of the Premier League title.



This season Chelsea have slipped down to a lowly 5th position and are currently out of the Champions League qualification places, leaving Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's position at the club threatened.



It is understood that Hazard has an agreement with his scout that he will leave Stamford Bridge if the club do not qualify for Europe's top tournament.

