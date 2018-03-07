Manchester United monitoring Watford midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure ahead of a potential approach for his signature during the summer.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Hornets, who are presently four points adrift of Burnley in their quest for potential Europa League qualification.



According to The Star, Jose Mourinho had sent scouts to keep a close watch on Doucoure during the recent Premier League outing between Watford and West Bromwich Albion which the former won by a Troy Deeney goal.



United talent-spotters apparently brought in a positive report regarding the Frenchman's performance, and Mourinho is said to be particularly pleased with the player's athleticism and technical ability.



Mourinho is expected to pursue at least two midfielders during the summer with Michael Carrick due to call time on his playing career whilst Marouane Fellaini has seemingly made his mind up for a fresh challenge.



Aside from Doucoure, the club are also keen on securing a move for Napoli's Jorginho, who could be available for a sum of around £50m in the summer.

