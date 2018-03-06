Gary Pallister: Manchester United need a player of Eden Hazard's calibre

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has urged the club's hierarchy to pursue a player of Eden Hazard 's pedigree in order to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

The Red Devils went toe-to-toe with their arch-rivals during their initial months of the season, before the difference of the attack between the sides came into fray.



Pep Guardiola's side are cruising to a third Premier League title after bridging a 16-point gap between themselves and second-placed United, and Pallister believes the Red Devils should recruit a player of Hazard's qualities to boost the attack.



He told Sportingbet: "I think we lack a bit of creativity, but hopefully with Sanchez bedding in, that should raise it. I still think we need a Eden Hazard-esque type player.



"I think we need to be more free-flowing in our play, and try and match what City are doing. After City beat us at Old Trafford, it's clear there's a big gap. We've got some talented players, but we've lacked consistency."



United secured a 3-2 comeback win over Manchester United on Monday night, and this has seen them pick back-to-back victories in the Premier League.



Next up, they have a Premier League encounter against Liverpool at Old Trafford, and a positive result against their arch-rivals would give them some leeway for the runner-up spot, heading into the remaining games of the season.

