Barcelona winger open to Arsenal move?

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele would reportedly consider a surprise move to the Premier League with Arsenal at the end of the season.





The France international joined the Catalan giants for a £94.5m fee from Borussia Dortmund last summer following Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.



However, he has since struggled to make a defining impression under Ernesto Valverde due to a hamstring injury which saw him sidelined for most of the first-half of the season.



According to Don Balon, the winger is now considering his future at the Camp Nou after being used in rotation after Philippe Coutinho's arrival, and he may favour a reunion with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.



It is yet to be seen whether the Gunners would be willing to part with a significant fee to pursue the ex-Dortmund man, though it can't be forgotten that they failed with a £90m bid for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar seven months ago.



Arsenal's form has suffered greatly since the turn of the year, and they are pretty much out of the race for the top-four after falling 13 points behind Tottenham Hotspur. Winning the Europa League now remains key to the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League next term.

