Liverpool making good strides towards signing Lemar

Liverpool are reportedly in advanced negotiations with AS Monaco to secure the signature of Thomas Lemar at the end of the season.

The France international was the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal last summer, and he turned down a £92m move to the latter prior to the transfer deadline day.



Since then, the attacker has not been in the best of form in the French Ligue 1 with just two goals and seven assists in 20 appearances, but he continues to attract interest from Jurgen Klopp's side.



According to Le 10 Sport, the Reds are said to have 'made good moves' for the winger, and they are likely to have an agreement sorted out during the summer.



Lemar, who has just over two years left on his current deal, is also being monitored by Atletico Madrid, who are concerned by the potential departure of Antoine Griezmann.



Liverpool cruised through the quarter-final stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night after they settled for a 0-0 draw versus Porto. The stalemate secured a 5-0 win on aggregate across two legs.

