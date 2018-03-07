German striker would prefer to play for Manchester United over Liverpool

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has admitted that he would prefer a move to Manchester United over Liverpool, should the opportunity arise in the long-term.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as the best young strikers in Germany due to his showing with Leipzig, where he has contributed 37 goals in 65 appearances in all competitions.



Speaking to FourFourTwo, Werner was asked about his future ambitions, where he highlighted his desire to play in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the German went further to suggest that he would favour a switch to United over Liverpool, though he is presently content with Leipzig.



He said: "I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years - later, when my English is a little bit better! I'm very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.



"Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I'm a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history."



Werner has also made a quick start with the German national side with seven goals in just 10 outings, and he has been tipped to lead the line at the summer World Cup finals in Russia.



The former Stuttgart graduate is currently contracted to Leipzig until the summer of 2020, and the German outfit have already begun discussions over a fresh extension.





