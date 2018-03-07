Arsenal receive major injury blow ahead of AC Milan clash

Spain international Hector Bellerin has reportedly been sidelined with a knee injury prior to Arsenal's Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie versus AC Milan. The right-back has not travelled with his teammates for the San Siro outing on Thursday night.





The 22-year-old only came on as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton - as a precautionary measure for a hamstring problem, but it now appears that he has been struggling with a knee issue as well.



According to The Mirror, the Spaniard trained alongside his teammates on Wednesday morning for the Milan trip, but he was not in the travelling squad after receiving advice from the club's medical staff.



With Bellerin sidelined, Arsene Wenger is likely to go with Calum Chambers on the right side of the defence, though Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be an option.



The Rossoneri have not lost a single game since the turn of the year, and the Gunners are likely to face a stiff challenge of scoring an away goal, given the Italian club have not conceded in 584 minutes.

