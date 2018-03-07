Liverpool willing to meet Jean-Michel Seri's asking price?

Liverpool are reported to have agreed to meet Nice's valuation for midfielder Jean-Michel Seri ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international helped his club finish third in the French Ligue 1 last term, and he has since attracted interest from Europe's elite clubs.



Jurgen Klopp's side were recently deemed favourites to pursue the 26-year-old ahead of their Premier League rivals, and according to Buzz Sport, they are now prepared to meet the player's asking price.



Nice are said to value Seri at £30m with his contract due to expire in less than 18 months, and Klopp appears to have given the green light to sanction the deal.



Liverpool already have an agreement in place to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita during the summer, but Klopp is keen on further reinforcements considering Emre Can is planning to leave on a Bosman move.



The Merseyside outfit progressed to the quarter-final of the Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto, which included a 0-0 stalemate in the second-leg last night.

