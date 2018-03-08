Manchester United receive boost in French forward deal

Manchester United are reportedly growing confident of committing Anthony Martial to a new long-term contract. The Frenchman is currently contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.

Martial, 22, has had a good season under Jose Mourinho where he has contributed 11 goals, half of which have come during crucial periods of games.



Despite this, there have been doubts raised over the attacker's future with winter signing Alexis Sanchez being preferred ahead of him for the left-wing role.



Since the Chilean's arrival, Martial has struggled to find the scoresheet for United, but this is highly unlikely to have an impact on his United future, ESPN reports.



The Red Devils are planning to hold fresh talks over an extension with the player beyond 2019, but the Frenchman is likely to want assurances of a regular starting role.



Martial missed the previous outing with Crystal Palace with an undefined injury, but he will be hoping to return to action versus Liverpool, against whom he scored his maiden United goal.

