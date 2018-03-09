Tottenham willing to sell Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to part ways with Toby Alderweireld , who is reluctant to discuss a new contract.





The Belgium international has barely featured for Spurs over the past four months with a hamstring injury keeping him on the sidelines.



According to The Sun, Spurs' hierarchy are growingly frustrated with the defender's contract standoff, and they could potentially sanction his sale during the summer.



Alderweireld has been offered a package of around £110,000-a-week in order to prolong his stay beyond 2019, but he is said to want a salary package of around £140,000.



Aside from Alderweireld, Spurs could also lose the services of Danny Rose during the summer with the left-back having fallen behind Ben Davies in the pecking order.



Rose had questioned the club's wage policy earlier in the summer, and things have since not been rosy for the Englishman, who has played second fiddle to Davies.



Spurs are currently in a strong position to finish fourth in the Premier League standings as they hold a five-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea. They face their London rivals in the league next month.

