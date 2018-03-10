Thomas Lemar attracting interest from Premier League giants

AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar is reportedly of interest to Manchester City ahead of this summer's transfer window. The France international was previously on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal with the latter failing with a deadline day bid in August 2017.





According to The Telegraph, City boss Pep Guardiola will look to strengthen certain areas of the field during the summer, and he is said to want a new attacker, who can play in the wider positions.



Riyad Mahrez and Alexis Sanchez, now at Manchester United, were previously deemed as possible options for the Citizens, but they have now earmarked Lemar as one of the leading targets in their transfer shortlist.



Their valuation has yet to be known, but the Principality outfit are likely to demand in excess of £90m after previously declining a similar sum from the Gunners last summer.



Lemar has not managed to replicate his title-winning season with AS Monaco this term, but he has still notched two goals and seven assists in 21 league appearances for the club.

