N'Golo Kante to snub Paris Saint-Germain?

France international N'Golo Kante could reportedly turn down a move to Paris Saint-Germain, should they come forward for his signature during the summer.

Unai Emery's side bowed out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage to Real Madrid earlier this week, and they have since made it a priority to sign a new holding midfielder ahead of next season.



According to Evening Standard, Kante is the prime target on Les Parisiens' shortlist and they are aiming to lure him with the promise of Champions League football, which is not a guarantee with the Blues next term.



However, the report further suggests that Kante is not interested in a return to France, and would rather continue plying his trade in the English Premier League.



Kante, who has won the English crown with both Leicester City and Chelsea, missed the previous outing for Antonio Conte's side through an illness sustained during training.



He has, however, returned ahead of the Crystal Palace clash tonight which is a must-win for the Blues, if they are to maintain their quest for a top-four spot. Chelsea are five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the standings.

