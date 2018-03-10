Manchester United lining up move for Borussia Dortmund defender?

Manchester United are reportedly being linked with a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have possessed a very good defensive record this term with just 23 goals conceded in 30 league games, but Jose Mourinho is still said to be eyeing a new central defender.



According to The Mirror, United scouts have monitored the progress of Papastathopoulos on several occasions during the campaign, and they could potentially make an approach for his services in the summer.



The Dortmund vice-captain has been a main stay in the BvB setup over the past four years, but United are likely to test the German club's resolve with a tempting bid during the summer.



Aside from Papastathopoulos, United also have an eye on Tottenham contract rebel Toby Alderweireld as they seek to recruit a big-name defender to their ranks.



Manchester United firmed their chances of finishing second in the table this afternoon after they secured a 2-1 triumph over arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

