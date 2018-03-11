Liverpool prepared to beat Arsenal to £40m-rated goalkeeper

Liverpool are reportedly leading Arsenal in the pursuit of Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer. The 25-year-old is being widely tipped to become England's number one at the summer World Cup in Russia.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has offered equal opportunities to both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal this term, but neither have managed to convince the German with his performances.



As a result, the Merseyside outfit are likely to move in for a new shot-stopper during the summer, and according to The Mirror, they are prepared to pay up a record £40m fee for a goalkeeper to prise Butland away from the Bet365 Stadium.



Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the former Birmingham City man, but the England international is said to favour to work under Klopp. Ederson is presently the world's most-expensive goalkeeper after his £34.7m switch to Manchester City from Portuguese side Benfica last summer.

