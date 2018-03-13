Manchester United interested in Paul Pogba's international teammate

Manchester United are reportedly looking into a deal for Paul Pogba 's compatriot Blaise Matuidi as they seek to reinforce their midfield ranks during the summer.





The France international was apparently on the Red Devils radar last term, but he decided to snub their advances to join Juventus for a reported fee of around £18m.



Despite this, United boss Jose Mourinho is still keen on working alongside the midfielder, considering the inconsistent performances of Paul Pogba whilst Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are expected to part way with the club.



Carrick announced his formal retirement from the game at the end of the season, while Fellaini is apparently in talks with numerous clubs as he looks to pursue a Bosman move away from Old Trafford in the summer.



The Bianconeri are likely to be reluctant to offload Matuidi in the near future, and United may have to pay a significant fee, considering the Frenchman's contract only expires during the summer of 2020.

