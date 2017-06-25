Everton bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson rejected

Everton have reportedly had an offer for Swansea City attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson rejected this afternoon, according to the Daily Mirror. The Toffees have identified the Icelandic international as their top remaining transfer target after a busy summer so far.





The signings of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland, Davy Klaassen from Ajax and the widely anticipated coup of Sandro Ramirez will not stop Everton from being active this summer; with Gylfi Sigurdsson rumoured to be their top target since day 1.



Since Sigurdsson's arrival at Swansea City, many pundits have argued that the Iceland star has single-handedly kept the Welsh club in the top flight and that it is a matter of time until he makes a move to a bigger side.



So far though, Sigurdsson has remained fiercely loyal to Paul Clement's team and has remained at the Liberty Stadium.



Today Clement has apparently told the board at the Swans that the club must do everything to keep Sigurdsson at the club for the upcoming campaign and rejected Everton's big money offer for the player.

