Spurs chairman laughs off Kane exit talks

With the news emerging that Manchester United are showing interest in signing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane , the North London club have expressed that there is no chance that their star player will be leaving the club.





Despite the fact that StarSport is reporting that the odds of the Red Devils signing Kane have been slashed, Tottenham are said to have no intentions of selling the centre-forward.



Kane has been a sensation since breaking into the Spurs team and has quickly established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League.



After interest in Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku appears to have fallen short, it has been reported in several publications this week that Jose Mourinho sees Harry Kane as the man to lead his attacking line.



Tottenham are desperate to keep hold of their key players as they look to challenge further for Premier League next season whilst also hoping to show a better representation of themselves in the Champions League.



Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known for being a tough negotiator and if he could be persuaded to sell his prize asset the Independent reports that he would be looking for a figure close to a staggering £200 million.





