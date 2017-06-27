Bertrand Traore 'very happy' at Lyon switch

Bertrand Traore has revealed his delight after having sealed his move to Lyon from Chelsea on a five-year deal. The 21-year-old joined the French club on a permanent basis on Monday night after they settled an £8.8m fee with the Premier League holders.





The Burkina Faso international netted 14 times for Ajax on a season-long loan last term including a brace against Lyon which ousted them in the semi-final stage of the Europe League.



Traore was unlikely to fight for a position under Blues boss Antonio Conte, and the west London club have agreed on an initial £8.8m sum to sanction the move.



Following the move, the forward admitted that he is very happy to have completed the switch with the club holding a similar philosophy to Ajax, where they develop players from their youth system.



"I am very happy to be here, to be Lyonnais. Lyon has always been an impressive club, with big players and a great history. It is an honour for me to play here," he told the club's official website.

