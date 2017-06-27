Çalhanoğlu a step away from Milan

Hakan Çalhanoğlu has reportedly agreed terms with AC Milan ahead of his anticipated move away from Bayer Leverkusen, according to German news outlet Kicker.





Kicker also say that although the player is keen on a move to the San Siro, the Rossoneri are still far from Leverkusen's 30 million euros asking price. However the Italian giants are confident that 20 million euros will be enough to close the deal.



The 23-year old's agent has confirmed the legitimacy of the negotiations, stating "We held good talks with AC Milan" and "It's now important that the clubs reach an agreement. Once they achieve an agreement, we can enter final talks with AC Milan"



The Turkey international is known for his amazing free kicks as well as his creativity, being able to play in many positions on the pitch. However his 2016/17 season was interrupted due to a four month ban he received.



In spite of this the Turkish midfielder still managed to score an impressive five goals and get six assists in 15 games for Leverkusen last season, therefore attracting interest from Tottenham, Everton and now Milan.



It remains to be seen whether Bayer Leverkusen will accept Milan's 20 million euro offer for the Turkish star.

