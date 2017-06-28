Dani Alves picks Man City over Tottenham

Brazil international Dani Alves has turned down advances from Tottenham Hotspur in order to link up with Manchester City this summer. The deal is due to be finalised in the coming days with Alves keen on a reunion with Pep Guardiola .

The 34-year-old was set free from his Juventus contract earlier in the month after he declined the one-year extension on his existing deal.



Since then, Alves had opened the possibility of joining the Citizens, where would reunite with Guardiola, with whom he spent four years at Barcelona.



According to The Sun, Alves has decided to snub the interest from Tottenham Hotspur to seal a move to Manchester City, where he could compete for the right-back spot next season.



Spurs had stepped up their pursuit for a new full-back amid the uncertainty over the future of Kyle Walker, but they may have to look elsewhere for potential recruits.



Walker, who is currently valued at around £50m, is a transfer target for the Citizens with the transfer window set to reopen in a couple of days' time.

