Swansea City name their asking price for Sigurdsson

Swansea City are reportedly holding out for a sum in excess £40m in order to part ways with midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.





The Iceland international contributed the second most number of assists during the 2016/17 campaign, and his performances have attracted interest from Everton and former club Tottenham Hotspur.



Sigurdsson has repeatedly iterated that he is content with his stay at the Liberty Stadium but the Swans are nevertheless willing to listen to offers above their valuation.



Both Toffees and Spurs have refused to come close to the Swan's asking price, and according to the Leicester Mercury, the Welsh outfit could knock back a £40m bid from Leicester City as well.



The Foxes are looking to add a top-class attacker to their ranks this summer with Riyad Mahrez seemingly keen on a move to Arsenal, a club he rejected just 12 months ago.



Sigurdsson contributed nine goals and 13 assists for Swansea City last term as they avoided relegation in the penultimate game of the league campaign.

