Swansea City name their asking price for Sigurdsson
Swansea City are reportedly holding out for a sum in excess £40m in order to part ways with midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.
The Iceland international contributed the second most number of assists during the 2016/17 campaign, and his performances have attracted interest from Everton and former club Tottenham Hotspur.
Sigurdsson has repeatedly iterated that he is content with his stay at the Liberty Stadium but the Swans are nevertheless willing to listen to offers above their valuation.
Both Toffees and Spurs have refused to come close to the Swan's asking price, and according to the Leicester Mercury, the Welsh outfit could knock back a £40m bid from Leicester City as well.
The Foxes are looking to add a top-class attacker to their ranks this summer with Riyad Mahrez seemingly keen on a move to Arsenal, a club he rejected just 12 months ago.
Sigurdsson contributed nine goals and 13 assists for Swansea City last term as they avoided relegation in the penultimate game of the league campaign.
Arsenal news
Arsenal defender emerges as AC Milan target
Barcelona offer Arsenal Hector Bellerin deadline
Everton news
Everton hope to complete Michael Keane deal shortly
Everton see off Arsenal to sign Henry Onyekuru
Tottenham Hotspur news
Dani Alves picks Man City over Tottenham
Barcelona to turn their attention to Dele Alli should they fail to get Marco Verratti
Leicester City news
Swansea tell Leicester they will have to pay big for Sigurdsson
Mahrez considers Arsenal as Barcelona keep him waiting
Swansea City news
Swansea City name their asking price for Sigurdsson
Swansea tell Leicester they will have to pay big for Sigurdsson