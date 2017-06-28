Southampton striker free to speak to West Brom

Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez has been given the green light to discuss a deal with West Bromwich Albion despite the appointment of a new head coach at St.Mary's.





The Baggies have failed with multiple approaches for the player's signature over the past year, but new boss Mauricio Pellegrino has permitted the marksman to negotiate a potential exit.



According to The Express & Star, the former Burnley man could be packing his bags from the South Coast with the Baggies having begun negotiations with both the club and the player.



Southampton have apparently placed an asking price of around £12m on Rodriguez amid the interest from newly-promoted Newcastle United.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis is keen to seal the deal before July 4 as he prepares to take his squad to Austria where he has set up a gruelling pre-season training camp.



Rodriguez has not flourished in the Southampton shirt since the 2013-14 season where he was well within the reckoning for an England role. He followed to sustain a serious knee injury prior to the 2014 World Cup and has not looked a similar player since.

