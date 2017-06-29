Arsenal switch attention to EPL star

Arsenal will reportedly maintain their focus on Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez after they were snubbed in their approach to sign Monaco ace Thomas Lemar .

The France international was highly influential towards Monaco's league triumph as some of his other teammates, and this has captured the attention of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.



The Gunners were apparently confident of sealing a £30m deal for the former Caen man, but their offer has been knocked back by the Principality outfit, who have no intention to lose their left-sided winger.



Meanwhile, Lemar himself is eager to stay put at Stade Louis II with the prospect of playing Champions League football - something the Gunners don't have at their disposal for the 2017/18 campaign.



As a result, Wenger has turned the club's attention towards Mahrez, who is open to making a switch to the Emirates following a tough season at the King Power Stadium.



The Gunners boss is said to hold a huge admiration for the French-born winger despite his average campaign last term, and a similar fee to that of Lemar could be sufficient to lure the Foxes into a sale.

