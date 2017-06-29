Tiemoue Bakayoko undergoes Chelsea medical

Monaco anchorman Tiemoue Bakayoko has undergone a series of medical tests with Chelsea ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

The France international had been initially tipped to join Manchester United, but Chelsea have stolen the march over the past fortnight.



Bakayoko is said to have gone through the medical procedure in west London yesterday, and the move is likely to have an effect on the future of Nemanja Matic, The Sun claims.



Matic has verbally agreed terms over a move to Manchester United, as per The Star, and Bakayoko's arrival will pave way for his reunion with Jose Mourinho.



Chelsea are likely to wait until Saturday to make a formal announcement as they look to unveil their first major acquisition of the summer.



Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has also agreed on a contract with the Premier League holders, he is due to be unveiled alongside the Frenchman on July 1.



Antonio Conte is expected to speed up his hunt for a new striker in the coming weeks with Diego Costa almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

