Tottenham ready to double Alderweireld's wages

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offer a 200 percent wage rise to defender Toby Alderweireld in an attempt to prolong his stay in north London.





The Belgium international has two years left on his existing Spurs deal with the option of an additional 12 months, should he impress.



Despite this, Spurs are keen on entering into transfer discussions with the player, who is reluctant to accept a lowly salary hike.



According to The Mirror, the north London outfit will seek to double the £50,000 a week wages of Alderweireld in order to commit him to a new long-term deal.



A whole bunch of first-team players have extended their contracts at Spurs, and Alderweireld could become one of the highest earners, should he pen the improved deal.



Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are currently the only players commanding a six-figure salary, and Alderweireld could be the next in line to earn a similar wage.



Alderweireld has been a consistent performer for Spurs since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2015, and this has seen the club finish third and second respectively in the past two seasons.

