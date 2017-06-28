Aubameyang close to China move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked set to join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain not too long ago before the French club pulled out of the deal. Now, amid interest from Liverpool, the Gabon striker is preparing to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.





PSG appeared to have done business early this summer when it was reported that a deal for Aubameyang had been completed. However, a boardroom change at the club saw them cancel the deal in order to pursue Monaco's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.



Aubameyang was in prolific form again last season, scoring 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund. In preparation for their return to the Champions League, Premier League club Liverpool have been linked with the 28-year-old, as they aim to find a striker that can provide regular goals in the fashion that Luis Suarez was able to do during his time at Anfield.



The opportunity to play in what many call the best league in the world appears to have not been enough for Liverpool to sign Aubameyang, as he closes in on a big money move to China.



The financial power of the Chinese Super League has seen them attract some big names in recent years and Aubameyang looks set to become the latest addition.



According to SportBild, Tianjin Quanjian will pay Borussia Dortmund a huge £70 million for the Gabonese attacker and are willing to pay him a staggering salary of £26.5 million.



If Aubameyang does complete the move to Tianjin Quanjian, he would be joining the likes of Alexandre Pato and Axel Witsel, who also play their football at the club.





