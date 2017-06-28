Everton winger says no to European giants

When Gerard Deulofeu joined Everton in 2015, Barcelona included a buy-back clause as part of the deal. As the Catalan club prepare to re-sign their academy product, it appears that the speedy winger is not interested in a return to the Nou Camp.

Deulofeu has been left out of Everton manager Ronald Koeman's plans since he arrived at the club and therefore looks certain to exit Goodison Park this summer, regardless of his destination.



The 23-year-old Spanish winger has a promising future ahead of him and his former club Barcelona would be able to sign him for £10.5 million due to the buy-back clause that is in his contract.



When he returns from the Under-21 European Championships shortly, Deulofeu is keen to find a club where he can play regular football and continue his progress.



With such a vast array of attacking ability at Barcelona, Calciomercato reports that the player will turn down a return to Spain, where he feels his opportunities will be limited.



Deulofeu spent last season on loan with Serie A club AC Milan, where he put in some impressive performances. With Milan, along with Roma and Juventus, believed to be monitoring the situation, he may feel that Italy is the best place to move forward with his career.



This situation would also benefit Everton, as with two years remaining on his contract, The Toffees would be able to demand a fee higher than the £10.5 million that Barcelona could sign him for.





