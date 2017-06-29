AC Milan pull out of James Rodriguez pursuit

Cash-rich AC Milan have cooled their interest in Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez after Los Blancos placed a hefty £50m price tag on his head.

The Colombia international has been the subject of constant speculation in recent weeks after he was angered at being left out of the Champions League final squad earlier this month.



Rodriguez's father has cited that the 25-year-old could stay put at the Bernabeu for a long time, but his future nevertheless remains bleak amid claims (Marca) that he has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United.



Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo cites that the Rossoneri will no longer pursue Rodriguez after they baulked at the £50m valuation for the attacker.



Milan were initially keen pursuing Rodriguez on a season-long loan, but their attempts were rebuffed by president Florentino Perez, who is looking for a straight cash deal.



Manchester United now remain the sole club interested in Colombian winger, but they themselves are reluctant to match Los Blancos' asking price.



Despite his limited starts, Rodriguez managed 11 goals and 13 assists for the La Liga and European champions last term.

