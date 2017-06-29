Manchester United after Middlesbrough midfielder?

Middlesbrough midfielder Maarten de Roon has emerged as a possible option for Jose Mourinho as he looks to strengthen his midfield department at Manchester United this summer.

The Dutch footballer appeared in 35 outings for Boro during a disappointing 2016/17 campaign as they were relegated back to the second tier of English football.



De Roon has since attracted interest from the likes of Lazio, Roma and former club Atalanta and according to Tuttomercatoweb, United have been identified as new suitors for the player's signature.



The Netherlands international is currently valued at around £8.8m, £3m less than what Boro paid to Atalanta during the last summer transfer window.



Mourinho is on the cusp of sealing a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic while a deal for Monaco's Fabinho could also go through due to his versatility to feature at right-back.



Despite this, the Special One sees De Roon as a potential addition to his squad because of his lowly price and valuable Premier League experience.

