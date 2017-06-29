West Brom, Huddersfield express Andrea Ranocchia interest

Premier League pair West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town are weighing up moves for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia .

The Italy international spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City where he managed two goals in 16 outings.



According to Football Italia, the 29-year-old could make an instant return to the English top flight with both West Brom and Huddersfield Town said to hold an interest in his signature.



The Terriers are looking to add an experienced face to their backline ahead of what could be a gruelling campaign in the top division.



Meanwhile, the Baggies are short in the central defensive department with the club overly dependent on Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley to perform the duties.



Leicester City are currently in discussions over a potential deal for Evans, and this could reduce the Baggies' defensive depth further this summer.



Ranocchia is deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro having made just 15 league starts over the past two seasons with the club.

