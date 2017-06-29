Tim Krul on Montpellier HSC radar?

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has emerged as a transfer target for former Ligue 1 champions Montpellier HSC.

The Netherlands international has appeared in 185 outings for the Magpies across all competitions, but he has fallen out of favour since Rafa Benitez took over the reigns.



Krul spent the previous campaign on loan with the likes of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar with Benitez favouring Karl Darlow, Matz Sels and Rob Elliot ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to The Chronicle, Montpellier are looking to take advantage of Krul's uncertainty at St.James Park in order to secure a summer deal for his services.



Krul has only a year left on his current Magpies contract, and the Tynesiders are unlikely to come in the way of his potential exit this summer.



Benitez is said to be dissatisfied with the Magpies' transfer proceedings with the club having missed out on the signatures of several key targets.



Christian Atsu remains the sole summer signing made by Newcastle United after they activated the £6.2m buy option on his temporary contract from Chelsea.

