Chievo interested in Maczynski

Chievo are preparing a bid for highly-rated Poland international Krzysztof Maczynski who currently plays for Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow, according to Calciomercato.it.

The 30-year old midfielder has attracted interest after an impressive display in Euro 2016, helping Poland reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. He also has 24 senior caps for Poland, scoring one goal.



He will be out of contract in June 2018 and reportedly turned down an offer worth €0.3m from Legia Warsaw.



The Poland international is currently recovering from an injury suffered in a European qualifying match against Romania, but that has not stopped Chievo from pursuing the midfielder.



It is reported the the 30-year old has offers from other clubs in Italy as well as from France and his future is still unclear at Wisla Krakow.



Would this strengthen Chievo's midfield or just add another old player to an already ageing Chievo squad? Nevertheless the Flying Donkeys would benefit greatly from the Pole's experience from playing in the Euros as well as domestically.

