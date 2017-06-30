Manchester United eyeing Jordi Alba to replace Luke Shaw

Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big fan of the Barcelona left-back and is determined to bring him to Old Trafford next season.

Alba has been on United's radar for a long time, even dating back to his time at Valencia. Sir Alex Ferguson tried to bring him to Old Trafford but the left-back opted to move to Barcelona instead.



The Spaniard has been a major success at Barcelona and was part of the historic treble-winning side in 2015. However, this past season was a tough one for Alba as he only managed to make 26 appearances in the league.



With newly appointed manager Ernesto Valverde looking to make wholesale changes to the squad, the club might be open to offers for the left-back. According to Spanish news site Diario Gol, Jose Mourinho is very interested in the prospect of Alba linking up with new signing Victor Lindelof after being unimpressed with Luke Shaw last season.



United representatives are already thought to have contacted Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a possible transfer.



A deal remains unlikely as Alba is determined to stay and fight for his place in the side. Furthermore, his current contract runs until the summer of 2020, which means United would have to fork out a considerable amount having already spent a huge sum on Luke Shaw in 2014.

