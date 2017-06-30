Bournemouth sign Nathan Ake on club-record fee

Bournemouth have secured the signing of defender Nathan Ake on a permanent deal from Chelsea. The Dutch footballer made just 17 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Ake spent the first part of last season on loan at Dean Court where he impressed in the centre-back role - netting three goals in 10 appearances.



His performances therein impressed manager Antonio Conte, who recalled him to Chelsea for the second half of the campaign.



Ake made just five appearances for Chelsea following his return, and the Blues have now accepted a £20m bid for his permanent sale to Eddie Howe's side.



"I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back. It's an exciting challenge. The fans haven't seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on." Ake told the club's official website.



The 22-year-old is likely to get straight into the starting lineup at Bournemouth next season as he looks to maintain his Holland prospects ahead of next summer's World Cup.

