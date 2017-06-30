Arsenal cool their interest in Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappe amid the interest from top European clubs.

The 18-year-old had a standout season with the Principality club last term where he amassed 26 goals across all competitions.



As a result, he has attracted interest from the elite clubs with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain credited with an interest in his signature.



According to The Mail, the Gunners will no longer move for the teenage sensation as they can not compete with the likes of Real Madrid in terms of the financial package.



It is added that the club will shift attention to French duo Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar, who have been equally impressive in Ligue 1.



Lacazette is said to be valued at around £57m by Lyon while Lemar could be available in the £35m range, although Monaco are not keen on his sale.



As of now, Sead Kolasinac is the Gunners' only summer capture after having arrived on a Bosman move from Schalke 04.

