Antonio Conte angry over Romelu Lukaku pursuit
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is not pleased with the club's ongoing pursuit to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italian is said to favour a deal for Torino frontman Andre Belotti.
According to The Star, the 47-year-old is not entirely happy with the Blues' interest in Lukaku, who enjoyed his best-ever league season last term. Lukaku bagged 26 goals across all competitions for Everton last season including 25 in 37 top-flight games.
Blues technical director Michael Emenalo has always remained a fond admirer of the Belgium international, and he is pushing for a club-record deal for Lukaku ahead of other targets.
And this has not gone well with Conte, who is keen to pursue a deal for Belotti instead. The 23-year-old amassed 26 goals in the Serie A last season, and he is likely to command an £85m fee similar to that of Lukaku.
Chelsea are on the cusp of announcing their first major acquisition of the summer with Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko having undergone a successful medical ahead of his £35m switch.
