Antonio Conte angry over Romelu Lukaku pursuit

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is not pleased with the club's ongoing pursuit to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku . The Italian is said to favour a deal for Torino frontman Andre Belotti .





According to The Star, the 47-year-old is not entirely happy with the Blues' interest in Lukaku, who enjoyed his best-ever league season last term. Lukaku bagged 26 goals across all competitions for Everton last season including 25 in 37 top-flight games.



Blues technical director Michael Emenalo has always remained a fond admirer of the Belgium international, and he is pushing for a club-record deal for Lukaku ahead of other targets.



And this has not gone well with Conte, who is keen to pursue a deal for Belotti instead. The 23-year-old amassed 26 goals in the Serie A last season, and he is likely to command an £85m fee similar to that of Lukaku.



Chelsea are on the cusp of announcing their first major acquisition of the summer with Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko having undergone a successful medical ahead of his £35m switch.

