Liverpool maintain interest in RB Leipzig midfielder

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has maintained his focus on signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

The Reds have identified the Guinea international as their top target for the transfer window, but they may have to pay up to £70m for his signature.



According to The Mirror, the price has not deterred Klopp, and he will lodge a potential club-record attempt for the 22-year-old midfielder.



It is added that the club are unlikely to come close to the player's valuation, but they will offer a significant bid in order to negotiate an agreement between the clubs.



Keita was one of the many standout performers for RB Leipzig last season as they finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.



He contributed eight goals and seven assists in 31 league outings last term with his tireless workrate leading to comparisons with Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante.



The Red Bull-owned club have so far managed to keep hold of their main crop of players, but they face an uphill battle in the coming months with the likes of Emil Forsberg, and Timo Werner also on the wanted list.

