Milan complete Borini deal

AC Milan have completed the signing of Sunderland striker Fabio Borini on an initial loan deal with the option of making it a permanent signing at the end of the coming season.





26-year-old Borini was unable to find form in a struggling Sunderland team last season, scoring just two goals in his twenty six appearances for the Black Cats.



The Italian joined Sunderland from Liverpool in 2015 for £10 million and went on to score seventeen goals in his ninety-three appearances for the recently relegated club.



Borini has experience of playing Serie A football, having spent a season on loan with Roma 2011. In England, Borini has appeared for Chelsea, Swansea City, Liverpool and Sunderland, but has failed to ever establish himself at any of them.



The striker joins an AC Milan team that finished sixth in Serie A last season and have ambitions of competing at the summit of the Italian top flight again in the near future.



He becomes the latest player to leave Sunderland since their relegation from the Premier League, in addition to key player Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe who have joined Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

