Everton plotting £20 million raid for Arsenal striker

Everton are the latest club to make an approach for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud as the French international's desire for regular first team football looks to be away from The Emirates.





With the Romelu Lukaku saga at Everton set to end shortly with the departure of the Belgium international, Ronald Koeman is on the lookout to bring in a goalscorer that can convert the opportunities created by the numerous new additions at the club.



The Merseyside club are set to see their summer spending exceed £80 million in the coming days and a £20 million deal for Giroud would see them hit the £100 million mark.



Arsenal are keen to keep hold of Giroud, but they are unable to give him assurances about regular football, which would be reduced further if the Alexandre Lacazette deal can be completed.



Lyon and West Ham have also been linked with Olivier Giroud, but it could be an exciting time to join Everton, with a highly rated manager in charge and big money to spend, good times could be on their way to the blue side of Merseyside.

