John Terry to sign for Aston Villa

Championship club Aston Villa have won the race to sign former Chelsea defender John Terry on a free transfer. The 36-year-old will put pen to paper on a one-year deal on wages of around £60,000-a-week.





The former England international called time on his Chelsea career last month after he neglected the chance to ink a one-year extension without the assurance of first-team football.



Since then, the likes of Bournemouth and WestBromwich Albion have been credited with an interest in the central defender, but Terry has chosen to drop down a division with Aston Villa and Birmingham City have offered him a contract.



According to The Sun, Terry could be a Villain by Monday as he is set to ink terms over a one-year contract with the west Midlands club.



Manager Steve Bruce has played a huge role in luring Terry to Villa Park ahead of their cross-city rivals, and the veteran is due to join his teammates at Algarve for pre-season following the agreement.

