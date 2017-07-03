Man Utd chasing Nigerian wing wizard

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Nigeria international winger Moses Simon . The 21-year-old currently plays for Gent in the Belgian Jupiler League and has been one of the club's best players in recent times.





Simon came through the ranks at Dutch club Ajax in 2013, before making a move to Slovakia to play for AS Trenclin. After a successful spell there, Gent eventually wrapped up a deal to sign the 5 foot 6 forward on a 3-year contract. Simon has an excellent international record, having scored 3 goals in a dozen games for his home country. At Gent, Moses helped his club to their first national championship title in 2015; in an outstanding double winning campaign for the Belgian club.



Simon is a surprise target for Man Utd as he is considered an unknown talent outside of Belgium and his home country, however Jose Mourinho has been suitably impressed with recent performances from the player to reportedly table a 10 million euro bid for the player.



With Man Utd having released Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the club are on the market to sign additional attacking talent and Moses offers a cheaper option in an already inflated transfer market.

