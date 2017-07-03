Real Madrid mull over Thomas Lemar approach

European champions Real Madrid are eyeing a potential deal to sign Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar this summer. Arsenal have already had a £35m bid turned down for the France international.

The La Liga holders have been credited with an interest in Lemar's teammate Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks, although they have yet to reach an agreement for a proposed transfer.



According to Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane's side are also plotting a move for Lemar after his impressive title-winning season with the Principality club.



Lemar bagged 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Monaco while also helping them to reach the final four of the Champions League.



The talented winger is currently contracted at Stade Louis II until 2020, and Monaco are likely to place a hefty price tag on his head, should the interest increase in the coming days.



Monaco were surprised by the Gunners' lowly £35m offer for Lemar, and they have, for now, ruled out his sale during the summer transfer window.

