Chelsea keen on signing Spurs attacker

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly told the club's hierarchy to lodge a club-record attempt to lure midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international was simply sublime for Spurs last season as his 18 goals and seven assists in the top flight earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year accolade.



Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Premier League holders are lining up a mammoth £80m bid for Alli, which would make him the third-most expensive player in the world alongside Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.



It is added that Conte may not settle for the signing of Alli with Romelu Lukaku also lined up in a proposed deal which could cost £85m.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy recently laughed off speculation over Harry Kane's potential exit, and it looks highly unlikely that they will entertain bids for any of their star players as they look to lift their first Premier League title next season.



Chelsea have signed a single player in the form of Willy Caballero this summer whilst a deal for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko is close to completion.

