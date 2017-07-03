AC Milan stand firm on Donnarumma's contract offer

AC Milan are unlikely to increase their £167,000-a-week contract offer to Gianluigi Donnarumma despite the impending interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Italy international has snubbed the Rossoneri's initially offer this summer, and this could potentially see him leave San Siro on a Bosman in 12 months' time.



Both Real Madrid and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old, while Juventus are considering an approach as they look to find the heir to Gianluigi Buffon.



According to Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri have no plans to up their salary offer, and Donnarumma will have a huge decision to make in the coming weeks after having relaxed on his exit plans.



Milan have been making the big moves in the transfer market this summer with Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu set to become their sixth signing of the window for a fee of around £17m.



The former Champions League winners have already brought in the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini over the past month.

