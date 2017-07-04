Raul Jimenez open to Premier League move?

Benfica forward Raul Jimenez has opened the door on a potential move to the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool and West Ham United.





The Mexico international has emerged as a surprise target for the Premier League duo despite having scored just 23 goals since his move to the Eagles two years ago.



Speaking to ESPN, Jimenez refused to rule out a switch to the England top flight, but he is now focused on regaining his peak fitness following a short break after Confederations Cup duty.



"The Premier League is a great championship, but you have to wait," he told ESPN. "I don't close any doors and we'll see what happens. I'm still at Benfica. Now, I'm going to have a good vacation then go back to work with everything."



Jimenez has previous European experience with Atletico Madrid, where he managed just a single goal in 24 league outings between 2014 and 2015.



The 26-year-old made three starts during the recently concluded Confederations Cup where they finished fourth overall following defeat to Portugal in the third-place playoff.

