Southampton chase highly rated Ligue 1 attacker

Southampton are looking to sign young Caen attacker Yann Karamoh and hope to complete a bargain signing, with the French club looking to cash in on their asset before he is able to leave on a free next summer.





Karamoh, 18, can operate as a winger or a striker, leading to comparisons being made between himself and fellow French youngster Kylian Mbappe.



The highly-rated attacking force has one year left on his contract with Caen and The Sun reports that lawyers representing the player have told him to play out the rest of his deal and leave on a free transfer next summer.



Despite this, a number of Premier League clubs have shown a desire to sign him this summer, before his availability is more publicised. Karamoh is keen to play in England and his club are looking to sell him now to get whatever they can for him.



Arsenal, Everton and West Brom are rumoured to be interested, but it is Southampton who lead the race, with £15 million to reinvest following the sale of striker Jay Rodriguez to West Brom.



The figure being suggested that Southampton will have to pay is around £8.75 million, which could prove to be a great piece of business in years to come, with Karamoh showing signs of being the latest in a growing list of talented young French attackers.





