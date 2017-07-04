Claudio Bravo wants Sanchez at Man City

Chile international and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is keen on working alongside his compatriot Alexis Sanchez at the Etihad next season. The 28-year-old has less than a year left on his current Arsenal contract.





Sanchez managed to net 30 goals during the 2016/17 season, and this has taken his Gunners goal tally to 72 in just 145 games.



In an interview with Sky Sports, Sanchez admitted that his clear about his future, and he is expected to make a decision once he returns to the north London club.



Both Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been linked with £50m deals for the Chilean attacker, and Bravo welcomes the prospect of seeing Sanchez at City next term.



"Who would not want Alexis as a teammate?" he is quoted on The Star. "He is one of the best players in the world. But it's not a matter just for the two of us. It's something the clubs have to go through."



Arsenal are currently in advanced negotiations to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer, but Wenger is still keen to keep hold of Sanchez for the final year of his deal.

